Brodin (lower body) was spotted on crutches leaving the arena after his early exit in Game 5 on Tuesday versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes didn't offer a specific update on Brodin's status, but it's not a big leap to assume he won't be available in Game 6 on Thursday at a minimum. He can likely be deemed out indefinitely until he's spotted practicing or the team provides a clearer timeline. The Wild also haven't specified who will come into the lineup to take on his top-four minutes.