Brodin collected two assists and two shots with a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Monday.

Brodin set up second-period goals by Marcus Foligno and Nick Bonino to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. The 27-year-old also logged a team-high 24:27 of ice time and blocked a shot, turning in his typical well-rounded performance. Brodin has three goals and five assists in 16 games in 2020-21.