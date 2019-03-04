Wild's Jonas Brodin: Shouldering heavy load
Brodin logged 21:40 of ice time and had one block in Sunday's home loss to Nashville.
Although Brodin didn't provide any points, he skated in a total of 41:12 and had five blocks in a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday. The Swede started to get some offense going, notching three assists in his past five games to run his season point total up to 16. Head coach Bruce Boudreau seems to have confidence in the 25-year-old, so expect him to continue to log major minutes on the back end.
