Brodin (lower body) has been skating and is expected to be fine for training camp, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

Brodin missed Minnesota's final six playoff games due to the injury. He had four goals, 18 points, a plus-19 rating, 16 PIM, 10 hits and 126 blocks in 62 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. The 33-year-old should enter the upcoming campaign with a top-four role, but he hasn't logged more than 62 games in a single regular season over the past four years, so don't be surprised if he ends up spending part of 2026-27 on the shelf.