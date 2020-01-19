Wild's Jonas Brodin: Slides power-play helper
Brodin recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
Brodin's first power-play point of the season got him up to 19 points through 48 games. He's already beat last year's production and now has his career high of 25 points from 2016-17 in his sights. The Swede has added 67 blocked shots, 64 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.