Brodin recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Brodin's first power-play point of the season got him up to 19 points through 48 games. He's already beat last year's production and now has his career high of 25 points from 2016-17 in his sights. The Swede has added 67 blocked shots, 64 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 2019-20.