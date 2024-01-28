Brodin managed an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Brodin has collected four assists over seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury. His latest came on Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally in the first period Saturday. For the season, Brodin is at 13 points, 61 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 32 contests. The 30-year-old had just 14 points in 60 outings a season ago, and with Jared Spurgeon (hip/back) out for the season, Brodin figures to be the Wild's No. 2 defenseman behind Brock Faber the rest of the way.