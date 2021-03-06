Brodin notched an assist and six blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Brodin picked up the secondary helper on Jordan Greenway's second-period goal. The 27-year-old Brodin's defensive work was solid -- the rest of his Wild teammates combined for just eight blocked shots. He's up to 11 points, 35 shots on goal, a plus-8 rating and 36 blocked shots in 19 contests. While the scoring numbers won't blow anyone away, Brodin provides a solid two-way game that carries value in deeper fantasy formats.