Brodin scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Brodin has been on a scoring surge since the All-Star break -- four of his five goals on the year have come over the last seven games. The 30-year-old defenseman put the Wild up 2-1 midway through the third period with his tally Friday. He's up to 18 points, 78 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 39 appearances. Brodin is a top-four fixture, but he rarely sees power-play time and offers far less scoring upside than Brock Faber.