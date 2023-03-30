Brodin picked up a shorthanded assist, blocked seven shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Brodin had an impressive showing in his own zone, and it was a block and pass from the defenseman that set up Frederick Gaudreau on the Wild's third goal. Across six games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Brodin has two assists, a plus-9 rating and 14 blocked shots. The 29-year-old is up to 13 points, 121 blocks, 81 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 55 contests overall.