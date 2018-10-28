Wild's Jonas Brodin: Strong two-way effort in win
Brodin recorded an empty-net shorthanded goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 home win over the Avalanche.
Brodin helped the Wild limit the damage against one of the league's most feared offenses, though his points-per-game output (0.20) through 10 games trails his career average (0.25) through seven seasons. While that may not seem like a substantial deviation on paper, it could be the difference of whether or not Brodin's even worth rostering in your fantasy league.
