Brodin had an assist, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Brodin set up Joel Eriksson Ek for the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period. Throughout the game, the defenseman was a key factor for the Wild. The 26-year-old is up to 21 points, 81 blocks, 75 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 54 contests. His career high in points is 25, set in 2016-17, but he's got a good chance to exceed that mark this year.