Brodin notched two assists and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Brodin has three helpers over his last three games, and he's at six points through 12 contests in November. The 32-year-old defenseman is playing as usual, providing steady defense and a little depth scoring while seeing big minutes in a top-four role. On the year, he has two goals, six helpers, 25 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 23 appearances.