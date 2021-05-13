Brodin (rest) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin is one of five Wild skaters to get a breather ahead of the postseason. The 27-year-old blueliner finished with 23 points, 99 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 53 appearances during the regular season. He should be ready to go once the playoffs begin.

