Brodin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Brodin's tally at 17:25 of the second period essentially confirmed the win for the Wild. He's up to three goals, seven points, 21 blocked shots and 26 shots on net through 13 contests this year. Brodin's more of a defensively minded player, but he can chip in enough offense to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.