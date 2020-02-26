Brodin notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brodin is best known for his defensive metrics, but the 26-year-old has now produced a career-high 23 assists and tied his career high from 2016-17 with 25 points. He's averaged 21:33 of ice time per contest, and he'll remain in one of the top-two pairings for the remainder of the season.