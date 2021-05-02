Brodin collected the game-tying goal on his lone shot and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday. He also had two blocks and a plus-3 rating.

Brodin, who paced the Wild with 23:43 of ice time, one-timed a point shot through heavy traffic that beat St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, tying the game at 3-3 with one minute left in regulation. Brodin also picked up an assist on Nico Sturm's third-period goal, giving him his first multi-point game since March 1. Brodin has matched his career high with eight goals and possesses 21 points in 48 games on the year.