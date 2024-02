Brodin (illness) is still under the weather but will make the trip for Wednesday's clash with Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Brodin is traveling with the team could be an indication he will be available to suit up Wednesday, though the trip to Chicago is the shortest on Minnesota's travel schedule. Since returning from an upper-body injury, the 30-year-old blueliner has racked up four assists and 13 shots but still hasn't scored since Oct. 21 versus Columbus.