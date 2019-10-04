Wild's Jonas Brodin: Two blocks Thursday
Brodin had a shot on goal, two blocked shots and was a minus-2 in 21:40 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
Brodin begins the season skating opposite Jared Spurgeon on the second blue-lien pairing. He'll add a steady defensive presence, but not much offense as he's never had more than 25 points in a season and had just 18 last year.
