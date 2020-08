Brodin registered a pair of assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Brodin had to take on a larger role with Ryan Suter (undisclosed) out of the lineup Friday. The 27-year-old Brodin did his part, with one of his assists coming on the power play. The Swede added eight shots and a plus-1 rating in four games during the qualifying round series.