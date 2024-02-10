Brodin produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

The veteran defenseman missed Minnesota's first game after the All-Star break due to an illness, but he seemed 100 percent healthy Friday as he found the back of the net in the second period before picking up a helper on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winner in the third. Brodin missed over a month in December and January with an upper-body injury, but since getting back in the lineup he's been a key part of the Wild's blue line, delivering a goal and six points in eight games with 18 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.