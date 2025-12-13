Brodin (upper body) will miss Sunday's game against Boston, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

It will be Brodin's second straight game on the shelf after he missed Saturday's match against Ottawa. He has three goals, nine points and 66 blocks in 30 appearances this season. Quinn Hughes will make his Wild debut Sunday after being acquired from Vancouver on Friday, which could result in Matt Kiersted drawing out of the lineup despite Brodin's continued absence.