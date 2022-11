Brodin (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Winnipeg, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Brodin has three assists, 31 blocks and 18 hits in 18 games while averaging 22:14 of ice time this season. Calen Addison, who logged just 7:34 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against Carolina, will probably play a significantly bigger role with Brodin out.