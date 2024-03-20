Brodin (lower body) will have an MRI on Wednesday but reportedly hasn't damaged his ACL, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Brodin will face a tight timeline to recover with just a month remaining in the regular season. While the 30-year-old blueliner hasn't been officially ruled out for any contests yet, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect him to play versus the Kings on Wednesday. With Brodin out of the lineup, both Dakota Mermis and Alex Goligoski should be in contention for regular minutes.