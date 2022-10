Brodin has a minus-6 rating through three games this season.

Brodin is tied for the fourth worst plus/minus rating in the league. It's worth noting that three of the four worst ratings are members of the Wild right now, which in a reflection their early struggles. Minnesota is capable of doing far better and Brodin should stabilize as the season continues. In terms of offensive production, he has an assist in three contests and is usually good for 20-30 points over the course of a season.