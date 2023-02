Brodin (lower body) has yet to resume skating, but he'll travel with the Wild for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Vancouver, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Although this is encouraging news for Brodin, he'll presumably need to log at least one full practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. The 29-year-old defender has only picked up 11 points through 49 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.