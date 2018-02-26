Brodin (hand) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Blues.

Brodin missed nine games with this injury, and the Wild will be glad to have him back. The Swede hasn't been a huge offensive contributor, as he has 15 points and 52 shots on net in 53 games. However, the 24-year-old has averaged 21:22 in ice time and blocked 101 shots, so he has a sizable role in Minnesota.