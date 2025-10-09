Brodin (upper body) won't play in Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Blues, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

There was some hope that Brodin would be available for Thursday's regular-season opener despite landing on injured reserve Monday, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game to begin the 2025-26 campaign. However, head coach John Hynes said Thursday that Brodin's return is "imminent," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be cleared to play as early as Saturday against the Blue Jackets.