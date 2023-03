Brodin (lower body) still isn't skating, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, which indicates he'll remain sidelined for a while longer.

Brodin has already been out of action for the Wild's last six contests due to his lower-body issue and looks no closer to a return to action. With just 11 points in 49 contests this season, the blueliner almost certainly will miss the 30-point threshold, a mark he achieved for the first time last season.