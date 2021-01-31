Greenway posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche.

Greenway had the secondary helper on Matt Dumba's first-period goal. The two teammates had a connection of a different kind in the third period, as their skates got tangled, resulting in Dumba leaving the game with an injury. Hopefully that incident won't weigh too heavily on Greenway's mind. The 24-year-old winger has been quietly excellent on the Wild's third line with a goal and seven assists through nine games this season. He's added 14 PIM, nine hits and a plus-7 rating.