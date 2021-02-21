Greenway managed a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Greenway set up the second of Kevin Fiala's two tallies in the contest, stretching the Wild's lead to 3-0 in the second period. The 24-year-old Greenway has emerged as a consistent presence on the scoresheet with two goals, nine helpers and 18 shots on net through 14 outings. He's added 20 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating, so the New York native is doing just about everything. His assist Saturday was his first power-play point of the year, but that's more a product of the Wild's struggles with the mad advantage. The team has converted on just 7.7 percent of its power plays, ranked 29th in the league.