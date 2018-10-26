Wild's Jordan Greenway: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Minnesota assigned Greenway to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Greenway has struggled early on, tallying a single assist through the first nine games of the campaign, so the Wild will hope a trip to the AHL will help the 6-foot-6 rookie regain his scoring touch. The 2015 second-round pick is one of Minnesota's top forward prospects, so he'll likely be back with the big club before long.
