Minnesota assigned Greenway to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Greenway has struggled early on, tallying a single assist through the first nine games of the campaign, so the Wild will hope a trip to the AHL will help the 6-foot-6 rookie regain his scoring touch. The 2015 second-round pick is one of Minnesota's top forward prospects, so he'll likely be back with the big club before long.

