Wild's Jordan Greenway: Back with big club
Greenway was recalled by the Wild on Sunday.
Greenway was sent down to days earlier to get some work in the minors, and he played two games and notched three assists. He's expected to play Monday versus the Canucks, and he'll look to overcome the struggles that have yielded just one assist and a minus-4 rating in nine games.
