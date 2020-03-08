Greenway notched an assist across 13:05 of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

Greenway also recorded two penalty minutes, a hit and a minus-1 rating to his stat line. The 22-year-old has been in a nice groove over his past six games, recording a goal and four points over that span. He's now up to a career-best 28 points, 93 hits and 44 blocks in 14:11 of ice time per game in 66 appearances this campaign.