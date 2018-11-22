Wild's Jordan Greenway: Bags pair of points at home
Greenway scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Ottawa.
The BU alumnus opened the scoring Wednesday with his third goal of the season. Along with the second-period assist, Greenway now has eight points in 21 contests in what's essentially his rookie season in the NHL, as he played in just six games a season ago. He is a high-ceiling prospect who should garner plenty of interest, especially in dynasty formats, where he figures to be a meaningful contributor for years to come.
