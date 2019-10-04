Wild's Jordan Greenway: Begins season on third line
Greenway had a shot on goal, three hits and blocked a shot in 14:19 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
Greenway begins the season on the third line. The 2015 second-round pick looks set to keep a top-nine role and should build on his 24-point rookie campaign from last year. However, he doesn't look like a huge factor on the power play at the moment (just one second of power-play time in Thursday's loss), but is in the mix for short-handed duty (47 seconds Thursday).
