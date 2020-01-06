Wild's Jordan Greenway: Buries fifth goal
Greenway netted a goal on two shots, dished two hits, added four PIM and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.
Greenway was all over the scoresheet in the loss. His tally at 2:37 of the third period gave the Wild a 4-3 lead that would be canceled out by Mark Giordano's power-play goal 12 minutes later. Greenway is up to 16 points, 50 shots on goal, 63 hits and 35 PIM in 41 contests this season. He's on pace to top 30 points in his second full NHL campaign.
