Greenway scored an empty-netter during a 5-2 victory over the host Blues on Saturday.

Greenway notched his first goal in 12 games, closing out the scoring against the Blues. The 25-year-old left winger was out with an upper-body injury from Nov. 8-22, but appears to be settling in on the second line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman, who scored twice Saturday. Greenway scored on his lone shot and added two PIM and two blocks against the Blues.