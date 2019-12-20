Play

Greenway registered an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Greenway assisted Brad Hunt's go-ahead goal in the third period. While not always consistent, Greenway has provided solid depth scoring with 13 points in 34 games this year. The 22-year-old also has 58 hits and 25 PIM.

