Greenway (upper body) will begin taking contact at practice but remains without a recovery timeline, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Greenway shouldn't be expected back in the near term and is likely still weeks away from getting onto the ice. The 25-year-old winger managed just 62 games last season, in which he notched 10 goals and 17 assists, and appears set to miss another chunk of time this year as well. If he can return sooner rather than later, Greenway should still have enough time to reach the 25-point threshold for the fourth straight year.