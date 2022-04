Greenway (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Coyotes on Tuesday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports.

Greenway is back following a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old winger was goalless in seven straight contests, though he did manage to chip in four helpers over that stretch along with 14 shots. With Greenway back in the lineup, Connor Dewar or Brandon Duhaime figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.