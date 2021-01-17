Greenway had two assists with two shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Kings.
Greenway picked up assists on goals by Mathew Dumba and Joel Eriksson Ek for his first points of the young season. The trio of Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno was an effect line in Minnesota's comeback win. Greenway, 23, is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he established career highs in points (28) and assists (20) in 67 games.
More News
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Signs two-year contract•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Bags apple Saturday•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Two-point performance Friday•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Two points in losing cause•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Notches apple Tuesday•
-
Wild's Jordan Greenway: Dishes helper in comeback win•