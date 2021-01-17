Greenway had two assists with two shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Kings.

Greenway picked up assists on goals by Mathew Dumba and Joel Eriksson Ek for his first points of the young season. The trio of Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno was an effect line in Minnesota's comeback win. Greenway, 23, is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he established career highs in points (28) and assists (20) in 67 games.