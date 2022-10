Greenway left Thursday's game against Vancouver and won't return due to an upper-body injury.

Greenway was playing in his first game of the season after recovering from an upper-body injury. It's not clear if Greenway suffered a reoccurrence of that injury or if this is a new problem. He only logged 2:58 of ice time before he left the contest. He had 10 goals, 27 points, 69 penalty minutes, and 155 hits in 62 games last season.