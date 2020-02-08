Greenway registered an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Greenway had a hand in Joel Eriksson Ek's late game-winning tally. The assist got Greenway to the 20-point plateau for the second straight year. He's added 70 shots, 75 hits and 41 PIM in 52 appearances this season.