Wild's Jordan Greenway: Dishes helper in comeback win
Greenway registered an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Greenway had a hand in Joel Eriksson Ek's late game-winning tally. The assist got Greenway to the 20-point plateau for the second straight year. He's added 70 shots, 75 hits and 41 PIM in 52 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.