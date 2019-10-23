Greenway (upper body) left Tuesday's game against Edmonton and wasn't on the bench to start the second period, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Greenway was on the wrong end of a blind-side hit dished out, and fell hard to the ice. He immediately headed down the tunnel to the locker room, presumably to get checked out for an upper-body injury. With Greenway sidelined, the team will roll with 11 forwards, and look for Ryan Donato to get a bump in power-play time.