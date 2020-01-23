Wild's Jordan Greenway: Finds twine Wednesday
Greenway scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Filip Zadina opened the scoring early in the first period, but Greenway answered just 1:20 later to tie the game at one. The physical 22-year-old has racked up 19 points, 63 shots on goal, 71 hits and 39 PIM in 48 appearances. He's found three points in his last four contests -- Greenway will hope to keep up his recent success after the bye week when the Wild take on the Bruins on Feb. 1.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.