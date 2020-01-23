Greenway scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Filip Zadina opened the scoring early in the first period, but Greenway answered just 1:20 later to tie the game at one. The physical 22-year-old has racked up 19 points, 63 shots on goal, 71 hits and 39 PIM in 48 appearances. He's found three points in his last four contests -- Greenway will hope to keep up his recent success after the bye week when the Wild take on the Bruins on Feb. 1.