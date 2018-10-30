Wild's Jordan Greenway: First goal in regular season
Greenway scored one goal and fired three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
It was Greenway's first game back from a two-game stint with AHL Iowa, and he looked like the player the Wild need him to be. In the first period, the 21-year-old picked up a rebound and forced it past Jacob Markstrom to tie the game. Greenway's logging time on the fourth line, so he's not an option in season-long fantasy leagues.
