Greenway scored the deciding goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Greenway had been held off the scoresheet since returning from a two-game absence due to illness, a span of seven games. He hadn't scored in 16 games, but Greenway found the back of the net in this one, and it wound up being the difference in a 3-2 win for the host Wild. The 22-year-old has six points in 17 games.