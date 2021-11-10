Greenway (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Arizona. Coach Dean Evason told reporters, "We'll see how he feels, but he definitely looked good and we'll evaluate to see if he gets in [on Wednesday]."

Greenway has been shelved for the Wild's previous four contests due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 24-year-old winger was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere two assists. Despite the slow start to the season, Greenway should be able to reach the 30-point threshold for a second straight year, making him a solid mid-range fantasy option.