Greenway notched an assist in his playoff debut Wednesday, but the Wild lost Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals to the Jets, 3-2.

Greenway noticed Matt Cullen was storming toward the cage, so the rookie telegraphed a one-timer to the man who's 20 years his elder for Minnesota's first goal of the game. The Wild chose to start Greenway -- who was a 2015 second-round draft pick -- over Tyler Ennis in this latest contest, so it'll be interesting to see if that arrangement sticks despite the tough road loss to open postseason play.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories