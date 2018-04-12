Greenway notched an assist in his playoff debut Wednesday, but the Wild lost Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals to the Jets, 3-2.

Greenway noticed Matt Cullen was storming toward the cage, so the rookie telegraphed a one-timer to the man who's 20 years his elder for Minnesota's first goal of the game. The Wild chose to start Greenway -- who was a 2015 second-round draft pick -- over Tyler Ennis in this latest contest, so it'll be interesting to see if that arrangement sticks despite the tough road loss to open postseason play.