Greenway set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first goal of the season Sunday, helping the Wild to a 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Greenway has two goals and four assists through 16 games this season, which is actually a strong rate of offensive production for a guy who's averaging only 11:39 of ice time. Minnesota invested a second-round (50th overall) pick to acquire Greenway in the 2015 draft, so it would be prudent to stash him in dynasty leagues or deep keeper formats ahead of a breakout party that should arrive in the not-so-distant future.